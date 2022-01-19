Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. 380,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

