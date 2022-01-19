Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT remained flat at $$13.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,543. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $671.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.