Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.06.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

