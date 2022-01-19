Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CD. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 1,104,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.