Christopher Koeppen Sells 500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IIVI traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. 1,601,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,012. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

