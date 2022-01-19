CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Up 41.8% in December

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 439,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,006. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

