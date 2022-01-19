CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.43.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.76. 101,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.81. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.