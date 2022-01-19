CI Investments Inc. Buys 16,811 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $76,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

