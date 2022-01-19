CI Investments Inc. Sells 17,447 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $42,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $265.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

