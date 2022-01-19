CI Investments Inc. Sells 241,818 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,818 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of McKesson worth $58,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $252.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.69. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

