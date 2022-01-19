CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,091 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

