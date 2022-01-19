CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,306 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after buying an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

