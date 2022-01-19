CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

