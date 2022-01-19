CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 613 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.11. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

