CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

PBCT stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

