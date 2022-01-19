CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.22 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.