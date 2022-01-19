CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 108 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $428.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

