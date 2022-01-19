CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,306 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

PG&E stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.