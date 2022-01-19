CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,874,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Shares of CFLT opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.