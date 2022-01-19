Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Cincinnati Financial worth $90,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

