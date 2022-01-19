Citigroup Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.