Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $465.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

