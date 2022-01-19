Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 698.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,364 shares of company stock worth $62,244,571 in the last quarter.

RBLX stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.15.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

