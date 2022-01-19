Citigroup Inc. Has $26.42 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

