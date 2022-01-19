Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $902,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

