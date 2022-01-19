Citigroup Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $300.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.45.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.12. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,685 shares of company stock worth $153,709,523.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

