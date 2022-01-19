City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

