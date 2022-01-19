City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

