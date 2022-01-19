CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 16.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 224,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 184,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.