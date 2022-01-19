Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Down 0%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

