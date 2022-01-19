Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,400. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

