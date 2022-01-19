Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 13,629 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.51.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

