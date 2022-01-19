Commerce Bank Makes New $202,000 Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 423.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.