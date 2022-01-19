Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,554. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

