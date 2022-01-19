Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of RYF stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05.

