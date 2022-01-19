Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.