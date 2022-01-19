Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $202,000 Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,732,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 637,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3,621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

