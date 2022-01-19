Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 129,128 shares of company stock worth $1,737,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.