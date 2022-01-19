Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $211,000 in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CarParts.com by 146,777.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

