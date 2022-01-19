Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 134,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SHIP stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

