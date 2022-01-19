Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 272.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WEX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

WEX opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

