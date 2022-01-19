Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Shares of ROG opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.74. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

