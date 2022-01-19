Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.89 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ABG stock opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.68. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.96 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.