Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,722,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

