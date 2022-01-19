Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

