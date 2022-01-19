Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 551 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

VFC stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

