Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 1,102.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.