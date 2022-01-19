Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 278 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after purchasing an additional 510,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

