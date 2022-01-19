Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 76,896 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

