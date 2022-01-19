Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 1,451,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,499. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

