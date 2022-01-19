Comparing Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cisco Systems and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems 22.44% 30.59% 13.04% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cisco Systems and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $49.82 billion 5.06 $10.59 billion $2.69 22.20 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cisco Systems and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 0 11 10 0 2.48 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cisco Systems presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

